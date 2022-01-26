Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has once again been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms,” reads the exposure notice. “If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available.

“All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.”

As of Jan. 25, there are 165 active cases of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta.