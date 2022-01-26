Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has once again been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms,” reads the exposure notice. “If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available.

“All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.”

As of Jan. 25, there are 165 active cases of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

