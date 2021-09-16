NWT communities can breathe a bit easier after Sept. 15 announcements indicate progress with regards to the territory’s COVID situation.

In the Hamlet of Tulita, the community’s state of local emergency will be expiring on Sept. 17. Tulita has advised that Canadian Ranger support is no longer required in the community.

For the Town of Norman Wells, the NWT Housing Corporation’s Sahtu district office has reopened with COVID precautions in place and the community’s Municipal and Community Affairs staff have returned to the office with the lifting of a containment order.

However, for Délı̨nę Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells, two Canadian Rangers will remain active in the community until Sept. 17

For Yellowknife, which is experiencing a recent surge of COVID-19, the territorial Emergency Measures Organization is providing logistical support to the housing corporation, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority and the COVID Secretariat in setting up additional isolation centres in the city.