Twelve communities across the NWT have been issued general Covid-19 advisories following evidence of community transmission.

In an update to its exposure notification page just before 5:20 on Feb. 1, the GNWT issued general advisories for the 12 communities rather than identifying individual exposure or outbreak sites. The 12 communities are Aklavik, Behchokǫ̀, Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita and Whatì.

Residents of these communities are advised to limit interactions outside of households and practice good hygiene.

Outside of these communities, two new outbreak sites were identified: The Inuvik Warming Centre as of Feb. 1, and the workplace of Inclusion NWT as of Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, active cases in the territory remained relatively stable as hospitalizations rose slightly and deaths remained unchanged. According to an update to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard on Feb. 1, there were 976 active cases as of the evening of Feb, 1, an increase of just 38 over the previous day. Five new hospitalizations and one new ICU admission were recorded, bringing the totals to 82 and 24, respectively.