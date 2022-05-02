Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated announced the winners of its Covid-19 vaccination draw for Nunavut Inuit.

All enrolled Inuit over the age of five were automatically entered into the draw. There were 25 snowmobiles given as prizes in all 25 Nunavut communities. Two more cash prizes of $5,000 were also awarded to Nunavut Inuit living outside the territory.

Individuals who had their names drawn were given until April 29 to show proof of vaccination.

The draw was conducted by NTI vice-president James Eetoolook and staff in Rankin Inlet. NTI’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign was funded by the Government of Canada’s Indigenous Community Support Fund.

Winners of the NTI vaccination draw are as follows:

Kitikmeot

– Cambridge Bay: Patrick Ross Mahik

– Gjoa Haven: Juliet Uyarrai

– Kugaaruk: Jarome Apsaktaun

– Kugluktuk: Kayleen Ambrelle Miyok

– Taloyoak: Jorgen Joey Jamison Tooloorealik

Kivalliq

– Arviat: Doris Okatsiak

– Baker Lake: Basil Tiktaalaaq

– Chesterfield Inlet: Jocelyn Iqaluk Simik

– Coral Harbour: Noah Kadlak

– Naujaat: Georgia Pangakka Tegumiar

– Rankin Inlet: Shayla Manernaluk

– Whale Cove: Napatchie Shimout

Qikiqtaaluk

– Arctic Bay: Seemee Kanayuk Kalluk

– Clyde River Joanasie Donovan Kuniliusie

– Grise Fiord: Rhoda Raggie Pijamini

– Sanirajak: Jordan Kannutaq

– Iglulik: Levy Tapatsiak

– Iqaluit: Michael Malakie Ipeelee

– Kimmirut: Shoo Pitsiulala Qimirpik

– Kinngait: Megan Sheojuk Nuna

– Pangnirtung: Andrew Karpik

– Pond Inlet: Laura Krista Enoogoo

– Qikiqtarjuaq: Leelee Kakkee

– Resolute Bay: Heaven Leigh Tatiana McDonald

– Sanikiluaq: Susie Eyaituq

Angela Simatuk Carriere (Alberta) and Lista Qanaatia Spensley Tagonak (British Columbia) were the winners of the two cash prizes.

Source: Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated