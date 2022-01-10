Nunavut’s Department of Health issued a warning about a food recall issued by the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) due to a possible listeria contamination.

Twenty-three Fresh Express brand salad products ranging from baby spinach to various salad kits have been recalled. All of the packages bear a lot code beginning with Z324 through Z350 with expiration dates up to and including Jan. 9.

This warning was issued on Dec. 21, 2021, the recalled products are primarily sold in Manitoba and Ontario but have been also distributed to other provinces and territories.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick according to the CFIA. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness. Elders, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are particularly at risk.

Infected pregnant women may feel mild flu-like symptoms, but infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or stillbirth. In severe cases, people may die.