Renewable resource officers killed two bears in the Yellowknife area during the night of June 16.

“The first occurred in the Frame Lake area after numerous reports that a bear had approached multiple parents and children behind the tennis court, next to Ruth Inch Memorial Pool,” reads a notice from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The second incident would occur in Prelude Lake East, involving a bear who attempted to get into a house and a garage during the week of June 5 to 11.

“With many pedestrians in the immediate area and nowhere for the bear to go but through a residential neighbourhood, officers made the tough decision to dispatch the bear in the interest of public safety,” the notice stated. “Putting down a problem bear is the last resort, but sometimes necessary to keep people safe.”