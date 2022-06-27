Hay River RCMP have charged two people following the execution of a pair of search warrants in the town during the early morning hours of Monday, June 13.

Kallaya Dow, a 43-year-old from Hay River, was charged with possession of the proceeds of crime. Mahad Mohamed Adar, a 27-year-old from Calgary was charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and six counts of failing to comply with court conditions.

Both Dow and Adar are scheduled to appear in court in Hay River on Aug. 16.

RCMP officers simultaneously executed the search warrants at each residence while conducting an investigation relating to drug trafficking within Hay River. The use of specialized support units from Alberta and Yukon augmented the NT RCMP’s Emergency Response Team.

The public remains the best source of information relating to suspicious activity. Anyone with information relating to drug trafficking is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.