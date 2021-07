Two cabins located near Little Doctor Lake, outside of Fort Simpson, were destroyed in a wildfire over the weekend.

The fire was originally detected on July 10, however due to extreme heat warnings, fire crews were unable to get to the blaze until July 11.

The blaze is currently classified as out-of-control. The GNWT’s wesbite categorizes the Fort Simpsons fire danger forecast at extreme.

Crews are assessing risks and examining protection efforts for places of value.