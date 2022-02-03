Two dogs showing signs of rabies have been sighted in Tuktoyaktuk.

A Feb. 3 notice from the Chief Environmental Health Officer advised the animals were spotted the day previous.

It notes that animals with rabies can have varying symptoms. Some can be fearful while others can be aggressive. Many have excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, often stagger or walk backwards. They may make abnormal sounds, fall victim to paralysis or have seizures.

“If you have been bitten, licked, scratched or in contact with one of these dogs, a fox, or yours or someone else’s dog after it was attacked, you should contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre and report the incident immediately,” said the notice. “Rabies in humans can be fatal without treatment. If you see a puppy or dog showing signs of rabies or if your dog has been attacked by a fox, please contact your ENR wildlife officer to report the contact immediately.

“Getting your dogs vaccinated for rabies is an important way to reduce the risk for you and your community. Vaccines can be provided by Lay Vaccinators in your community – please contact your DHSS Environmental Health Officer or the Territorial Veterinarian to find out if a Lay Vaccinator is operating in your community. If you are a hunter, dog musher or otherwise regularly handle wildlife and animals, please ensure that your own rabies vaccination is up to date.”

The DHSS Environmental Health officer can be reached by email at environmental_health@gov.nt.ca and the Territorial Veterinarian can be reached at WildlifeVeterinarian@gov.nt.ca