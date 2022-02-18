Two dogs have tested positive for rabies in Tuktoyaktuk and a third is presumed positive, pending tests.

A Feb. 18 notice from the Chief Environmental Health Officer advised of the confirmation.

“If you have been bitten, licked, scratched or in contact with these dogs, a fox, or by any dog who is behaving oddly after it was in contact with a fox, you should contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre and report the incident immediately and be assessed for your exposure,” reads the notice. “Rabies in humans is fatal without urgent treatment.

“If you see a puppy or dog showing signs of rabies or if your dog has been attacked by a fox, please contact your Environment and Natural Resources wildlife officer to report the contact immediately.”

It notes that animals with rabies can have varying symptoms. Some can be fearful while others can be aggressive. Many have excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, often stagger or walk backwards. They may make abnormal sounds, fall victim to paralysis or have seizures.

Hunters, dog mushers, trappers and anyone else who is in regular contact with wildlife and domestic animals is advised to ensure their rabies vaccinations are up to date.

“Getting your dogs vaccinated for rabies is an important way to reduce the risk for you and your community. Vaccines can be provided by Lay Vaccinators in your community – please contact your DHSS Environmental Health Officer or the Territorial Veterinarian to find out if a Lay Vaccinator is operating in your community. If you are a hunter, dog musher or otherwise regularly handle wildlife and animals, please ensure that your own rabies vaccination is up to date.”

A rabies clinic was held in Tuktoyaktuk on Feb. 15 and 16 after two dogs showing signs of rabies were sighted in the community.

The clinic was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hamlet fire hall. It also provided training for lay vaccinators through chief wildlife veterinarian Dr. Naima Jutha.

The DHSS Environmental Health officer can be reached by email at environmental_health@gov.nt.ca and the Territorial Veterinarian can be reached at WildlifeVeterinarian@gov.nt.ca