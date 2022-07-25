Two dogs were shot near Hay River last week, according to the NWT SPCA.

Air Tindi flew both canines from Hay River to the Great Slave Animal Hospital in Yellowknife for treatment.

The first dog, identified as Prince, was injured by a rubber bullet on the Kátł’odeeche First Nation reserve on Thursday, states an update from the NWT SPCA.

“He is recovering with his foster mom and doing well so far. We would very much appreciate any donations to help cover medical costs,” it states.

A second dog with a similar wound — “a hole in her chest” — was found on Sunday and was transported to Yellowknife on Monday for care.