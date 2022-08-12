Two people are in custody following a home invasion in Inuvik where residents were robbed at knife-point in their own home.

Early Aug. 11, RCMP received a report of a home invasion and robbery at an Inuvik residence. An elderly male and female tenant said a man had forced his way into the home brandishing a large knife. He demanded money and a struggle ensuedd where both tenants were injured. The wounds were non-life threatening, but medical treatment was required.

The robber took a few items and fled. RCMP were able to identify the male and a female accomplice and arrested them.

“This was a very serious incident and fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” said north district advisory Staff-Sgt Bruce McGregor. “The RCMP remain committed to the safety of the citizens of Inuvik and pleased to see arrests were made in this matter within a short time frame.”

A 27 year old male and 29 year old female are in custody with multiple charges pending. Their identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.