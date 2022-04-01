Nunavut’s Department of Health is investigating reports of two fox attacks against dogs in Iqaluit on April 1.

The department is reminding people to report animals at large to the City of Iqaluit at 867-979-5772.

The same day, the municipality also reminded residents to have their pets vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is commonly found in foxes in the territory and can spread to dogs when they are bitten by wildlife. Rabies can be transferred to people when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them.