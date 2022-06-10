Two men are awaiting a court date after Inuvik RCMP arrested four males in relation to a concealed firearm complaint.

On June 9, RCMP received a report of a male in possession of a concealed firearm. After an investigation, four males were arrested without incident. Two of have since been released without conditions. The other two accused are facing criminal charges.

The firearm has not yet been located and police are still searching for it.

“RCMP take any firearms related call very serious and take the appropriate police response proportional to the level of risk to ensure the safety of the public and responding members,” said Staff-Sgt. Bruce McGregor.

Mohamed Ahmed Osman, 23, faces one count of obstruction. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Inuvik Territorial Court on July 19.

Abi Abdulla Salah, 22, faces three counts of breach of a court release order. He is being kept in jail pending court in Yellowknife, set for June 13.