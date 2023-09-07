Passerbys and police assist youth following a two-vehicle collision on Duck Lake St. at the Mackenzie Rd. turnoff. Two kids were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photo courtesy of Edward Wright
Passerbys and police assist youth following a two-vehicle collision on Duck Lake St. at the Mackenzie Rd. turnoff. Two kids were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photo courtesy of Edward Wright

Two kids have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a head-on collision between two ATVs on Duck Lake St, just off the Mackenzie Road turn off.

Inuvik RCMP on scene said four youth were riding the ATVs, two on each, when they collided head on at roughly 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Eyewitnesses said at least three of the youth were wearing helmets, but two were knocked off by the impact.

Inuvik Drum has reached out to RCMP for further details about the incident.

Due to the NWT wildfires, Northern News Services has shut down its printing press but will continue to deliver news through this website, including free PDF versions of our newspapers during this extraordinary period. If you have any stories you would like to share, please contact us at newsroom@nnsl.com.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.