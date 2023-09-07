Two kids have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a head-on collision between two ATVs on Duck Lake St, just off the Mackenzie Road turn off.

Inuvik RCMP on scene said four youth were riding the ATVs, two on each, when they collided head on at roughly 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Eyewitnesses said at least three of the youth were wearing helmets, but two were knocked off by the impact.

Inuvik Drum has reached out to RCMP for further details about the incident.