Judicial recounts will be required in two tight territorial election races.

Incumbent Joelie Kaernerk held off challenger Solomon Allurut by only three votes in the riding of Amittuq in Monday’s trip to the polls.

In Cambridge Bay, Pamela Gross, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Jeannie Ehaloak in 2017, overtook Ehaloak by just nine votes.

Five other incumbents won’t get the chance for another term: Cathy Towtongie, Patterk Netser, David Qamaniq, Emiliano Qirngnuq and Calvin Pedersen were all defeated, although Pedersen was not elected in the last election. He filled Kugluktuk’s vacated seat by acclimation in 2020.

These are the unofficial results:

Aggu

Joanna Quassa – 96

Methusalah Kunuk – 86

Aivilik

Solomon Malliki – 134

Patterk Netser – 111

Johnny Ningeongan – 85

Helena Malliki – 76

Lucassie Padlayat Nakoolak – 76

Amittuq

Joelie Kaernerk – 170

Solomon Allurut -167

Baker Lake

Craig Atangalaaq Simailak – 327

Elijah Amarook – 71

Daniel Piryuaq -48

Cambridge Bay – Judicial Recount expected

Pamela Hakongak Gross – 224

Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak – 215

Peter Ohokak – 209

Gjoa Haven

Tony Akoak – 143

Allen Aglukkaq – 89

Paul Tunik Puqiqnak – 77

Veronica Ullulaq – 36

Gregory A. Nahaglulik -14

Hudson Bay

Daniel Qavvik – 227

Mick Appaqaq – 86

Ronald Ladd – 8

Iqaluit-Manirajak

Adam Lightstone – 306

Joanasie Akumalik – 162

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu

P.J. Akeeagok – 404

Noah Papatsie – 21

Dinos Tikivik – 54

Iqaluit-Sinaa

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster – 97

Jeff Ungalaq Maurice – 90

Christa Kunuk – 75

Iqaluit-Tasiluk

George Hickes – 265

James T. Arreak – 133

Michael Salomonie – 81

Jonathan Chul-Hee Min Park – 41

Kugluktuk

Bobby Anavilok – 170

Calvin Aivgak Pedersen – 140

Angele Kuliktana – 77

Genevieve Nivingalok – 51

Netsilik

Inagayuk Joseph Quqqiaq – 222

Emiliano Qirngnuq – 187

Simon Qingnaqtuq – 83

Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet

Alexander Sammurtok – 147

Cathy Towtongie – 124

Albert Aokaut -43

Rankin Inlet South

Lorne Kusugak -198

Tagak Curley – 98

Bobby Oolooyuk – 82

Tununiq

Karen Nutarak -146

Joshua Arreak – 62

David Qayaakuttuk Qamaniq – 62

Uqqummiut

Mary Killiktee – 261

Sheila Enook – 148