Judicial recounts will be required in two tight territorial election races.
Incumbent Joelie Kaernerk held off challenger Solomon Allurut by only three votes in the riding of Amittuq in Monday’s trip to the polls.
In Cambridge Bay, Pamela Gross, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Jeannie Ehaloak in 2017, overtook Ehaloak by just nine votes.
Five other incumbents won’t get the chance for another term: Cathy Towtongie, Patterk Netser, David Qamaniq, Emiliano Qirngnuq and Calvin Pedersen were all defeated, although Pedersen was not elected in the last election. He filled Kugluktuk’s vacated seat by acclimation in 2020.
These are the unofficial results:
Aggu
Joanna Quassa – 96
Methusalah Kunuk – 86
Aivilik
Solomon Malliki – 134
Patterk Netser – 111
Johnny Ningeongan – 85
Helena Malliki – 76
Lucassie Padlayat Nakoolak – 76
Amittuq
Joelie Kaernerk – 170
Solomon Allurut -167
Baker Lake
Craig Atangalaaq Simailak – 327
Elijah Amarook – 71
Daniel Piryuaq -48
Cambridge Bay – Judicial Recount expected
Pamela Hakongak Gross – 224
Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak – 215
Peter Ohokak – 209
Gjoa Haven
Tony Akoak – 143
Allen Aglukkaq – 89
Paul Tunik Puqiqnak – 77
Veronica Ullulaq – 36
Gregory A. Nahaglulik -14
Hudson Bay
Daniel Qavvik – 227
Mick Appaqaq – 86
Ronald Ladd – 8
Iqaluit-Manirajak
Adam Lightstone – 306
Joanasie Akumalik – 162
Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu
P.J. Akeeagok – 404
Noah Papatsie – 21
Dinos Tikivik – 54
Iqaluit-Sinaa
Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster – 97
Jeff Ungalaq Maurice – 90
Christa Kunuk – 75
Iqaluit-Tasiluk
George Hickes – 265
James T. Arreak – 133
Michael Salomonie – 81
Jonathan Chul-Hee Min Park – 41
Kugluktuk
Bobby Anavilok – 170
Calvin Aivgak Pedersen – 140
Angele Kuliktana – 77
Genevieve Nivingalok – 51
Netsilik
Inagayuk Joseph Quqqiaq – 222
Emiliano Qirngnuq – 187
Simon Qingnaqtuq – 83
Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet
Alexander Sammurtok – 147
Cathy Towtongie – 124
Albert Aokaut -43
Rankin Inlet South
Lorne Kusugak -198
Tagak Curley – 98
Bobby Oolooyuk – 82
Tununiq
Karen Nutarak -146
Joshua Arreak – 62
David Qayaakuttuk Qamaniq – 62
Uqqummiut
Mary Killiktee – 261
Sheila Enook – 148