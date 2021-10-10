Two Kinngait men are facing a charge of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in the community on Oct. 7.

Police were alerted to the incident, which occurred outside the RCMP detachment, shortly after midnight.

The victim was sent to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit by medevac to receive care for her injuries.

Archie Toonoo, 30, and Laimiki Toonoo, 23, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They are both being held in custody. Their next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2. in Iqaluit.

The Mounties did not indicate the victim’s prognosis.