The Department of Justice and the Nunavut Legal Services Board have partnered to create two positions for lawyers who will provide support to victims of sexual assault and family violence.

Justice Minister David Akeeagok announced the initiative in the Legislative Assembly on March 17. He said it will “help ensure victims of crime have access to justice.”

The lawyers, working out of the Legal Services Board office, will be available to help victims “understand their rights, help them access services and guide them through the often intimidating court process,” Akeeagok stated.

Funding for the positions comes through Justice Canada and its National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

As a related service, the Legal Services Board will offer public education and information workshops on family violence to Nunavummiut.