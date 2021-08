Two children who were reported missing in Yellowknife on Aug. 1 were found several hours later, RCMP say.

Early in the afternoon of Aug. 1, RCMP received a report of two young children missing in the city.

According to police, they had been playing in front of their home with a friend, then left their property.

G Division Police Dog Services joined officers in the search for the missing kids.

Shortly after the search began, the children were found safe and taken home.