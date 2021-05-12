Two more confirmed cases of of COVID-19 in Yellowknife were reported by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, May 12.

As of noon on Wednesday the number of cases is now 63 in the territorial capital. The number is up from the reported 61 on May 11.

There are also two probable cases that remain in the city.

The daily update from the territorial government states there has been an increase to 2,151 tests conducted involving the N.J. Macpherson Outbreak/Yellowknife Cluster. This is an increase from 1,973 from the day before.

The announcement came on the same day as chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said that students will be heading back to school under strict public health measures on May 17.

Kandola stated that testing for all staff and students at N.J. Macpherson School can be arranged with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Service Authority website. Testing for the school will take place May 13 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and on May 14 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Testing for affected classes only from Sir John Franklin High School is available on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while anyone else who was exposed may get tested from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 15.