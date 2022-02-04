Two new Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Northwest Territories on Thursday evening as active cases once again surpassed 1,000.

The two additional fatalities raise the NWT’s deaths to 17 from the Covid pandemic.

No new hospitalizations or ICU admissions were recorded. There have been 82 and 24, respectively, in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 1,007 recorded active infections as of Thursday evening, a slight increase from the previous day’s count of 989.

Meanwhile, general Covid-19 warnings remained in place in 12 communities where evidence of local transmission was found. The 12 communities are Aklavik, Behchokǫ̀, Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita and Whatì.

Residents of those communities are advised to practise good pandemic hygiene and limit contacts with those from other households.

General Covid advisories are also in place in certain long-term care homes in Yellowknife, Behchokò, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Norman Wells, Inuvik and Hay River. Visitation in these facilities is limited to palliative and essential visits.

Beyond general Covid-19 warnings, Diamond Jenness Secondary School was identified as the site of a coronavirus outbreak starting Feb. 2.