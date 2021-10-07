The Government of Nunavut has announced two new cases of Covid-19 and one recovered case in Coral Harbour, bringing the community’s number of cases to two.

These are the first new cases in the Kivalliq community since the first was announced on Sept. 29. when public health measures were increased due to the risk of exposure to multiple households.

As of Oct. 5, 53 per cent of Coral Harbour residents ages 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, while the numbers for the Kivalliq region as a whole are at 69 per cent.

Anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. Please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.