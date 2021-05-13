The city formalized two of its director positions this week.

Starting May 17, Jennifer Hunt-Poitras will take the permanent role of director of public safety and Charlsey White will start as director of planning and development.

Hunt-Poitras was manager of the public safety department’s municipal enforcement division.

She assumed the director position in January when Eric Bussey retired.

“Ms. Hunt-Poitras brings a vast skillset from a rich professional background, including time as a journalist at the CBC, a director with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a lawyer called to the bar in the Northwest Territories in 2019,” stated Alison Harrower, media spokesperson with the city.

White replaces Greg Littlefair, who had been filling the planning director role on an interim basis for the past 17 months. She assumes the position of manager of building services.

White joins the city from the County of Haliburton, Ont., where she was director of planning and deputy chief administration officer for that municipality.

According to an April 8 Haliburton Echo article, White resigned from her previous position at a March 24 County of Haliburton meeting.

“I’m excited to welcome two highly-skilled professionals to join the city’s senior leadership team,” said City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett. “Given their knowledge and experience, I am confident that Jennifer and Charlsey will make significant contributions to their respective areas and, in turn, benefit our community overall.”