A search and rescue operation is being used as a cautionary tale by Tuktoyaktuk RCMP to always check in if on the land after two overdue hunters were determined safe and sound.

RCMP say they received word at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 that a hunting party of two men were a day behind schedule from their planned return date.

“We are thankful the individuals were found in good health,” said North District Staff-Sgt. Bruce McGregor. “They had prepared themselves for their journey and had a plan with a trusted person.

“However, they did not advise of their trip extension, which created the situation in which a SAR was organized. It is important to have emergency communications devices and to follow your plan, or advise of changes. Not doing so can put SAR personnel at risk in a SAR situation.”

Upon investigating, RCMP learned the two men had headed north to Itrilek Lake on snowmachines to a cabin, where they had access to food and shelter. The pair had last checked in with home on Saturday, Oct. 23 when arriving at the cabin, but had not been heard from since.

Both Inuvik Search and Rescue and Inuvik Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) were called in to provide air support, but could not get airborne because of the thick fog.

However, RCMP say two other men who knew how to get to the cabin said they could make the trip without having to cross ice, which is still very thin, and could keep in touch with an Inreach device and satellite phone. The two set out at 1:3o p.m.

They caught up with the two missing hunters, who were still at the cabin in good health and had decided to extend their trip. The four men returned to Tuktoyaktuk at 10 p.m. that evening.

RCMP are expressing their thanks to the two men who went out and found the hunters, as well as everyone else who attempted to help in the search.

Police are also using the occasion to remind people going out on the land this freeze-up of some safety tips:

1- Ensure you carry a radio, and that it is working properly. A satellite phone and/or an emergency communication device is also recommended.

2- Have a plan in place, share it with family or a friend. Your plan should include your departure time, destination, intended return time. It should also list of who’s on board, supplies on board and characteristics of your vessel (length, colour, construction material).

3- Know your position. Carry navigation equipment such as GPS, compass and radar.

4- Check the weather: always monitor and respect the weather. Weather conditions can change rapidly.

5- Always be prepared: be prepared for a delayed return. Carry extra clothing, food, water, matches, flashlights, flares, reflective clothing markers and adequate first aid kit. Individuals requiring medication should always carry an extra supply.

6- Ensure your vehicle and/or boat is in working order. Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vehicle or vessel and practice your emergency drills and skills.