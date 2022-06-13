Two people are in custody after the Hay River RCMP executed search warrants at a couple of residences in the community Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, June 13, a statement attributed to RCMP Insp. Dean Riou advised residents to stay away from the areas of Stewart Drive and Riverbend Road while an RCMP operation was underway.

At 10:45 a.m., the police provided an update, announcing they had executed search warrants at two dwellings in the community, including one residence that had “enhanced security measures” installed on the doors and windows.

The warrants were executed with the help of “specialized support units” from Alberta and Yukon.

Three arrests were made, although at the time of the update only two suspects were in custody.

It was not immediately clear what the arrests are related to, although the RCMP said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation.

“The Hay River RCMP detachment will provide an update once charges are laid,” the statement reads.