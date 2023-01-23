A pair of suspects were arrested and charged by Yellowknife RCMP over the weekend following break-and-enters around the city.

The first one occurred on Friday evening at around 8:42 p.m., when police responded to a report of an alarm going off at a business on Ellesmere Drive in Kam Lake. According to police, officers and the G Division police dog service arrived and saw that a door to the business had been forced open and the initial investigation identified a possible suspect vehicle.

Officers on patrol kept an eye out for the vehicle and it was spotted behind a business on Franklin Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. early Saturday morning. A 35-year-old man was found inside the vehicle and was subsequently arrested as it was determined the male had a warrant out for his arrest. The car was searched and break-in tools were found inside.

The man now faces a charge of possession of break-in tools and has been remanded into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

A few minutes later, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a business on 48 Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told by employees that a window at the business had been smashed and with the business owner’s help, they were able to nab the suspect nearby following a brief foot chase.

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges as a result, including break-and-enter, and was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

If you have any information that may help police in either of these cases, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

