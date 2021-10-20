The Town of Hay River has been placed under a limit on gatherings, as ordered by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, due to cases of Covid-19 continuing to rise in the South Slave community.

Between Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. until Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m., outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people while indoor group settings will be capped at 10 people.

‘This will not apply to essential businesses and facilities, provided they limit the number of in-person staff to those required to carry out operations,” Dr. Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, stated on Oct. 19. “There is evidence of community transmission where people with recent Covid infections have no known link to an established source.”

Kandola added that previous exemptions obtained by persons, businesses, organizations and restaurants or bars in the communities “no longer apply,” and new exemptions to the rules will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

As of Oct. 20, there were 24 active Covid-19 cases in Hay River and the K’atl’odeeche First Nation. Four out of five schools have active cases.

Household gatherings and schools

During the two-week period, household gatherings must be limited to household members.

All schools will remain closed until the end of the gathering order.

Daycare centres and day homes will be exempted from the gathering order if they are operating under plans that have been approved by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

“The CPHO is hopeful that by implementing these additional restrictions for a 14-day period it will act as a circuit breaker to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Hay River, allow for the safe reopening of schools and a return to relaxed restrictions on gatherings,” Kandola said. “It is recommended to avoid non-essential travel in and out of Hay River for the duration of this order.”