Two Yellowknife flights have been added to the NWT’s exposure risks associated with the current COVID-19 outbreak in the Northwest Territories.

The first flight was from Yellowknife to Hay River on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., with everyone on the flight having been subject to the notice.

The second flight was from Yellowknife to Gameti on Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m., with everyone on board also having been subject to exposure.

Those on the flights that were fully vaccinated are expected to self monitor and are to isolate (and arrange for testing) immediately if symptoms develop.

Partially vaccinated and unnvacinated individuals on the flight are to isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

The addition of the two flights now marks three in total that have been listed as exposure locations, with an Aug. 21 flight from Yellowknife to Normal Wells also being affected.