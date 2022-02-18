Two young people face charges connected to the break-ins at the Hungry Wolf restaurant in Yellowknife.

Police announced on Thursday evening that two youth had been arrested in connection with the two break-ins, which were called in less than 24 hours apart on Feb. 15 and 16. During both incidents, the glass door was broken and items were stolen.

Breaking and entering charges are pending against both suspects.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected. In a statement, the RCMP said the two incidents are not connected to a third break-in at the adjoining ReLeaf cannabis store on Feb. 1, which is still being investigated.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.