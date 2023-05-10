Ulukhaktok RCMP say they’ve arrested a man for recklessly shooting off a firearm in the air.

At 9:25 p.m. on May 9, police received multiple calls regarding a firearm being discharged int he community. After a brief search of the community police found a lone male firing shots into the air, not targeting anything in particular.

The man was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

The male, who has not been identified, is facing several criminal charges, none of which were listed by RCMP in the press release.