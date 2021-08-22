The NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is providing isolation spaces for under-housed individuals who must isolate following an exposure notice at the Salvation Army.

In a COVID-19 public exposure notification on Aug. 20, people who were staying at the Salvation Army Men’s Overnight Shelter on Aug. 15-19 are advised that they must self-isolate for 10 days and seek testing.

The NTHSSA is offering dedicated isolation space and expansion spaces for those exposed at the Salvation Army, said Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Jeremy Bird.

A note posted on the door of the Salvation Army in Yellowknife advises people on next steps after the Men’s Overnight Shelter was listed as a COVID-19 exposure setting. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

Between 50 and 60 people will need that accommodation, and outreach is ongoing to spread the word.

“Anyone who was part of the exposure will be offered testing and will have a safe space to isolate until their isolation period is complete,” Bird added.

Nurses and shelter support workers are prepared to support the individuals isolating.

Existing isolation centre space will be used if more is needed.

The Salvation Army exposure notice came on the same day that the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reported 29 new cases COVID-19, raising the number of active case among residents to 197 as of Aug. 20.

Most of the cases are in Sahtu communities and 20 are in Yellowknife.