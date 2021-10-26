The Yukon Employees Union announced that it’s filing a grievance with its territorial government over a mandatory vaccine policy, but its counterpart in the NWT is not following suit.

The GNWT announced on Oct. 18 that all territorial government employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.

Gayla Thunstrom, Union of Northern Workers (UNW) president, stated that the UNW “in general supports measures to increase vaccination rates and reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.

“The UNW has not yet seen the Yukon Government’s worker vaccination policy, and cannot provide specific comments,” said Thunstrom. “Different employer policies have different details.”

Both the Yukon Employees Union (YEU) and UNW are components of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and represent the bulk of territorial government workers. Thunstrom said on Tuesday that Northern employers must ensure that workers have a safe environment while respecting workers’ protected rights and that the GNWT’s Covid-19 vaccination policy does provide accommodation.

“The UNW continues to keep a close eye on any employer policies that may impact collective agreements or our members’ rights and privacy, and will assist members with any potential grievances on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

The YEU stated in a Facebook post on Oct. 26 that while it’s in full support of the mandatory vaccine policy in its territory, that its government has not provided proper consultation, failed to “create a policy in advance of their announcement” and has shown a “disregard for those who have legitimate exclusions from vaccination.”

Thunstrom declined to comment on whether NWT union members have reached out to the UNW regarding the mandatory vaccine policy or whether the union foresees the laying off of members or reassignment as a result of the policy.