With residents of both Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation (KFN) being forced to evacuate to Yellowknife because of the wildfire, the United Way NWT is attempting to do what it can to help.

The organization plans to collect and distribute donations for people who have been impacted by what’s taken place over the past 24 hours or so. In a press release Monday, United Way NWT said it was raising funds that would go toward providing evacuees with gift cards along, micro-grants for charities in Yellowknife, Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation who are responding to what’s happened and services for those who have been affected.

The goal is to raise at least $100,000.

“The people of the Northwest Territories have stepped up during every emergency to people impacted by flooding over the past few years, and we’re hearing the call again from our neighbours in Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation,” stated Tracy St. Denis, chair of the United Way NWT. “We’re urging residents in Yellowknife to support evacuation efforts in whatever way they can.”

Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting the United Way NWT website.

Community organizations and charities who would like to access a micro-grant can also visit the website for more details.

Any additional funds that are raised will be kept in trust for use by organizations in Hay River and KFN to help with any rebuilding efforts during and after the fire.