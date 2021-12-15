Universal, $10-a-day child care for children six-and-under is coming to the Northwest Territories.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Families and Social Development Minister Karina Gould, NWT MP Michael McLeod and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal made the announcement in Ottawa on Dec. 15. Education Minister RJ Simpson also attended virtually. Cochrane is in Ottawa to discuss a number of northern issues and challenges.

“Before I got into politics, I worked with Yellowknife women’s society,” said Cochrane. “We had licenced child care, but it was a losing proposition. We couldn’t pay staff appropriately and couldn’t get people.

“This agreement actually allows us to pay people properly so people aren’t just babysitting our children. Before there was a long waiting list. It was a losing proposition, but this changes that.”

Under the Agreement, the federal government and the GNWT will work together to create 300 new child care spaces by 2026, with Ottawa kicking in $51 million over five years to cut fees for children six and under by up to 5o per cent. All of this will apply to non-profit child care spaces and community spaces.

Also included in the agreement is a plan to attract and grow a skilled workforce in Early Childhood Education, with plans for establishing a wage grid and retention initiatives to keep good staff in the field, as well as guarantees for accessibility for both low mobility and low income households.

Cochrane noted many communities in the NWT, include Inuvik and Yellowknife, have long wait lists and this funding would help to alleviate that.

“Regional centres have wait lists,” she said. “Some don’t even have a childcare facility. It’s their parents andgrandparents looking after these children.

“(So we’re focusing on) making childcare a decent wage, Not something you do because you have no choices. Make it a profession for people.”

Finally, the announcement includes a commitment to work with Indigenous governments to ensure any early childhood education delivered is culturally sensitive to Indigenous needs.

Education Minister RJ Simpson praised the announcement virtually from Yellowknife.

“This is a historic moment for the Northwest Territories,” said Simpson. “The signing of this agreement with the Government of Canada brings our territory a step closer to an early learning and child care system that recognizes, and is responsive to, the unique needs and cultures of the Northwest Territories. With a focus on availability, affordability, inclusiveness, and high-quality child care, this agreement will improve families’ access to safe, inclusive environments for their children to learn, grow, and thrive. This investment into early childhood education will play a pivotal role in the long-term social and economic prosperity of our territory.”

With files from Craig Gilbert.