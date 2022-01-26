A flight from Rankin Inlet to Naujaat was turned back due to an unruly passenger Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Rankin Inlet RCMP said they learned through an investigation that a passenger was drinking hand sanitizer on board and became angry when the sanitizer was taken from him.

The man “was yelling, swearing and being threatening toward staff,” states an RCMP news release.

Joelie Tuktudjuk, 38, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, resisting arrest, failing to comply with an undertaking and for an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.

Additional charges include failing to comply with instructions of a flight crew and consuming an intoxicating liquor on board that was not served.

Tuktudjuk’s bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26.