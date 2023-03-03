Yellowknife RCMP have arrested and charged a 39-year old Alberta man in relation to an incident that happened late last month.

According to police, it happened on Feb. 26 following a complaint of an unwanted guest inside a residence on Gitzel Street. The accused was carrying 240 grams of cocaine, a loaded 9-mm handgun, and an unknown quantity of cash. A further investigation revealed the gun to have been manufactured from a 3D printer.

“3D printed guns consist of commercially produced parts, including barrels, triggers, slides and magazines,” stated police on Friday morning. “These parts can be purchased legally without a firearms licence and are sold as replacement parts. The receiver or grip is the only part that is regulated in Canada but schematics used to create the part with a 3D printer can be easily obtained on the internet.”

Staff Sgt. Byron Donovan with Yellowknife RCMP said that the types of guns like the one previously described, are not being used by lawful gun owners for a lawful purpose.

“The manufacturing quality of these firearms is often poor and they present a risk to the user as much as they do to the general public,” he said. “The use of firearms in conjunction with drug trafficking poses a serious risk to the community.

The suspect remains in police custody and has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest, possession of the proceeds of crime and mischief, along with seven charges relating to the possession and concealment of a prohibited firearm.

RCMP also stated that the best source for information related to drug trafficking in the NWT comes from the general public. They ask anyone who has information about drug trafficking to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.