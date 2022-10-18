After three weeks of investigating a growing number of complaints related to community mailboxes being forcibly opened, the RCMP has issued a warning for Yellowknifers to be cautious.

The police estimate that up to 137 mailboxes and parcel slots have been pried open.

Anyone who believes that their mail or parcels have been stolen from their mailbox is asked to contact the Mounties and Canada Post.

“As the holiday season approaches, an influx in residential mail and parcel deliveries is expected. Unsecure parcels left outside a residence are tempting targets for thieves. Residents are encouraged to check their mailboxes daily and to utilize tracking applications or pick-up delivery options to minimize any risk that their parcels may go missing,” the RCMP stated on Tuesday. “Also, as always, it may be invaluable and prudent to report any suspicious activity around either your residence or other residences within your neighbourhood so the police can be dispatched and patrol.”