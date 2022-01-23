Despite being organised just two days prior, almost 70 Yellowknifers convened at the Greenstone Building on Saturday, Jan. 22, to protest public health restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the socially-conscious group withstood -30 C weather, several more passersby voiced their support from the comfort of their cars by tooting their horns.

“There were more people in support than people who gave us the thumbs down or the middle finger,” said Rohan Brown who attended the “rally for freedom” event. Brown said he attended the rally to convey two key messages. “A person can be pro-choice and anti-pass and mandate without being anti-vax,” noting that he is fully vaccinated. He also pointed out that the mandates “are a significant cause of inflation, shortages and unemployment.”

Current Covid-related mandates are re-shaping the way Yellowknifers work and live. In Oct. 2021, a public health order restricted non-essential businesses to host up to 25 people in their establishment, with each to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask when not seated.

In private dwellings, people are to allowed to gather in groups no larger than 5 persons or up to 10 if they reside in the same dwelling. They are required to physically distance at all times. The order also stated, “Dancing, singing and playing of wind and brass instruments in a dwelling place are prohibited when persons from outside the household are present.”

Several placards illustrated the group’s frustration at the currents such restrictions with one reading, ‘Playdates no mandates’ and their message was clear: freedom of choice.

“Once a majority of the population is pro-choice, we may see the end of vaccine mandates and passes in the NWT and [across] Canada,” said Brown.