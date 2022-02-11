No bombs or explosives were found at École St. Patrick High School after receiving a threat on Thursday morning, Yellowknife RCMP confirmed.

At 8:30 AM on Feb. 10, a bomb threat resulted in St. Patrick’s and Weledeh Catholic School being evacuated while RCMP officers conducted an extensive search of the schools.

During the search, the RCMP cautioned the public to steer clear of the surrounding areas.

Officers were assisted in their search by the “G” Division Police Dog Service.

Classes in both schools resumed today. Police are continuing to investigate the source of threat.

Yellowknifer contacted a representative at the RCMP for more information and awaits their response.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.