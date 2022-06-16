Fort Liard RCMP continue to search for a missing 65-year-old man and they asking the public for any information that might lead to his whereabouts.

The police were informed on Wednesday that Anthony McLaughlin failed to return a rental vehicle to Fort Nelson, B.C.

McLaughlin had been hiking in the Fort Liard area and the rental vehicle was found unoccupied in Fort Liard’s Demo Forest area.

The missing man is described as 5-foot-10, 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The police released a photo of McLaughlin on Thursday in hopes that someone recognizes him and has seen him recently.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this search and rescue mission is asked to contact the Fort Liard RCMP at 770-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.