Fort Smith RCMP responded to a call about a man setting off fireworks in the community while a fire ban was in place on July 31.

The news release states that the alleged incident, which around around 1:30 a.m., caused “significant concern for nearby residents” because of the existing wildfire situation and the temporary closure of the highway near Fort Smith.

When police arrived at the residence, they attempted to communicate with the man but he reportedly refused to speak and ran into his residence as officers approached. The Mounties stated that the matter is under investigation with possible charges to come in the future.

The news release also states that the RCMP will investigate all reports of failure to comply with ongoing fire bans. It also warned that activities such as the use of fireworks is dangerous and creates risks to people and property that are avoidable.