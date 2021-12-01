Vaccinated travellers returning to Nunavut no longer need an exemption letter to enter the territory.

Travellers only need to present their Nunavut proof of vaccination certificate now, announced Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson Dec. 1. The certificate presents a secure form of verifying a travellers vaccination status through its QR code.

“In an effort to reduce the burden on travellers, the Government of Nunavut is aligning its travel orders with those of Transport Canada to reduce the number of documents required from vaccinated travellers in the territory,” said Patterson.

In addition, parents and guardians with unvaccinated dependents under the age of 12 travelling no longer need to isolate for 14 days upon returning to Nunavut if the dependent’s guardians have their proof of vaccination.

Those who do not have their proof of vaccination can obtain it through either your local health centre/Iqaluit Public Health in person, or by emailing vaccineexemptions@gov.nu.ca. Anyone who was vaccinated in Nunavut but no longer lives in the territory can also the email for their proof of vaccination.