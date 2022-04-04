On top of vaccination access being expanded, it is being recommended that some should receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as long as it is has been at least six months since their third dose.

Certain populations refer to “immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older, individuals aged 60 years and older who are living in long term care facilities or other congregate settings, and individuals aged 80 years and older.”

As well, residents in general in the Northwest Territories (NWT) are being encouraged to access the recommended Covid vaccination doses as soon as they are eligible.

Residents are also reminded that Covid vaccination is still recommended, even if they experience a Covid-related infection.

The vaccination clinic space and walk-in appointments are now open to both adult and youth vaccinations at Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall

Furthermore, Novavax has been approved in Canada for individuals aged 18 and older who may have personal or medical reasons that do not allow them to receive an mRNA Covid vaccine.

The Novavax series consists of two doses given eight weeks apart, or a minimum of 21 days apart. Eight weeks is, however, recommended to prolong immunity.

The NWT is awaiting supply of Novavax with availability announced sometime in the future.