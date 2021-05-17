Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be offered in Yellowknife schools on May 19.

The vaccinations will be for youth aged 12-17 who have not yet received their first dose, the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) said in a news release May 16.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for other youth in Yellowknife began on May 6 in the Centre Square Mall.

Appointments and health cards aren’t required for the school clinics. Information will be verified with the student against their electronic medical record.

Clinics at St. Patrick High School will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at Sir John Franklin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccination teams will also spend about one hour at École Allain St. Cyr (offered at William McDonald Middle School), St. Joseph School, William McDonald Middle School, K’àlemi Dene School, Mildred Hall, Range Lake North and Weledeh Catholic School (offered at St. Patrick’s).

Details for students at Kaw Tay Whee School will be provided this week.

Parents or guardians who prefer to be with their child for their immunization can bring them to Sir John Franklin between 4 p.m. 6 p.m.

The NTHSSA asks that only one person attends with the student.

Youth outside of school

NWT residents aged 12-17 who do not attend one of the visited schools can go to Sir John Franklin between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on May 19.

Although there is no age for medical consent in the NWT, the NTHSSA asks for written consent for the immunization of individuals aged 13 and under.

Consent forms are available online and should be completed and returned to the school in advance or given to the nurse at the time of vaccination.

Second doses

The second doses of the vaccine, required for full immunization are given between three and 16 weeks after the first dose. Clinics for second doses will be offered before the end of the school year.

The vaccine should not be administered to anyone who has an allergy to part of the COVID-19 vaccine or its ingredients, with the most likely allergen in mRNA vaccines being polyethylene glycol (PEG).

This product can be found in bowel preparation, cough syrups, laxatives, cosmetics, contact lens solutions, skin care products and as an additive in some food and drinks. People who have a known severe allergy to that product should not receive a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

Residents should review the online COVID-19 mRNA vaccine fact sheet for more information.