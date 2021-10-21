Some Northern workers who remain vaccine hesitant say they are “deeply disturbed” by government employers making them choose between taking the Covid-19 shot and keeping their jobs.

The GNWT announced on Oct. 18 that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30., although some accommodations will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Yk1 Education District and Yellowknife Catholic School Board both passed similar resolutions within the past week to have a mandated vaccinated policy for their staff by Nov. 30.

Three people contacted NNSL Media this week — each working for a different level of government — asserting that the vaccine mandates are a step too far, legally and morally.

NNSL Media has agreed to protect their anonymity as they all expressed fear of retribution from their employers and, in some cases, further estrangement from their peers.

“Overall, I’m deeply disturbed about the notion even popping up,” said one individual, who has worked for Yellowknife Catholic Schools for several years. “I’m not anti-vaccine in any way, shape or form, but I’m just hesitant to have a new vaccine because I feel there isn’t a lot of information on it.”

The person said that answers to their questions about the efficacy of the vaccine have been insufficient and it has made them reluctant to get the shot.

Other common concerns include the social divisiveness that the mandates create.

“You might consider me a reluctant radical, but I feel like I’m still the normal person I was in 2019, prior to all of this,” said the individual. “But now I feel like I’m being ostracized.

“I feel like I have friends who are making comments who don’t know my vaccination status and I’m seeing really, really ugly sides of people, which makes me really hesitant to even have the conversation.

“I feel like my life is essentially in a bubble and I feel like that bubble is squeezing tighter and tighter and tighter with every single restriction that has been implemented.”

Another person, who has experienced side effects from vaccines in the past, and who is therefore unvaccinated against Covid-19, also has a close relative who is a health-care worker employed by the territorial government.

They said the mandates presents a false choice to residents, especially as concerns are raised about the thoroughness of Moderna’s clinical trials and potential health risks they feel are inadequately explained, such as heart inflammation or blood clots.

The person pointed out that Iceland has halted use of the Moderna vaccine, while Sweden and Denmark have placed restrictions on it.

“When you’re given a choice to choose to be treated as a second-class citizen, or given a choice to choose to be treated as a leper or comply, it isn’t much of a choice,” the person said. “It’s incredibly frustrating that we’re going to be segregated because of our hesitancy on this vaccine … and whose recommendations are changing based on geographical location.”

A federal public service employee who’s unvaccinated stated that they are facing unpaid administrative leave as of Nov. 15 due to the Government of Canada’s mandate on the federal workforce.

“I am currently in the process of requesting an exemption from the policy on the basis of prohibited grounds of discrimination pursuant to Section 15 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Section 3 of the Canadian Human Rights Act,” the person said. “Constitutional/human rights exemptions to these mandates is an issue that I feel is not being covered enough, as these issues are very much at play with respect to these mandates.”

The person added that the vaccination mandate is a source of stress.

“I suspect I’ll either be required to do regular testing or I won’t be doing some of the things that I might normally do in my job as it comes to travel or maybe even working in the office,” the person said. “But we haven’t had those conversations yet because they haven’t accepted my exemption yet.

“I am facing leave with no pay, which is not not a fun idea. I’ve got kids and a family, and my job is the bulk of our means, so it’s very stressful.”

The GNWT held a news conference on Oct. 20 that provided updates on new gathering restrictions imposed in Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation and the easing of other restrictions in the North Slave.

Premier Caroline Cochrane was asked what she would say to people who feel that they are being told to choose between getting a vaccine they don’t want in their bodies and maintaining their source of livelihood.

She admitted the situation is difficult for some people but added that her government is trying to prioritize the overall safety of residents across the territory.

A major factor in the decision to upgrade the GNWT-wide vaccine policy to all employees had to do with fear from small communities of the virus being spread by people travelling.

“There’s legitimate fear like you said about vaccinations, but there is also a fear of people coming in from outside, carrying Covid-19,” the premier said. “So they (small communities) asked us to implement (the mandate) more widespread. We’ve done that.

“It is a choice that people have to make.”

Cochrane added that the GNWT is also allowing regular testing options for people who have legitimate medical reasons not to get vaccinated.

She added that people hesitant to get the vaccine will also face further choices when it comes to travelling by aircraft.

“Anyone who wants to travel on any airlines will soon have to be double vaccinated as well,” she pointed out. “I know it’s tough on people, but it’s not only about yourselves. It’s not only about choices, but it’s also about people who have no choice that you have to think about.”