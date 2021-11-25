Starting Nov. 29, 2021, all City of Yellowknife facilities will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter.

All visitors are required to complete a Contact Tracing Form prior to entering any City facility.

Those 12 years of age and older must provide their proof of vaccination status (or an official vaccine exemption letter).

Those 19 years of age and older must also provide proof of identification.

This policy will be in place at the following facilities; City Hall, the Field House, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Yellowknife Public Library.

Proof of vaccination requirements extend to all programs held in City Facilities, program participants who are unable to comply will receive full refunds on program fees.

The City will advise the public at such time when proof of vaccination will be required at the Multiplex.

Participants of User Groups that have an approved Application to Vary from Public Health Order Requirements entering a City facility, and whose vaccination status has been verified by the User Group, will not be required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.

Masks or facial coverings are mandatory in all City Facilities as well as on Yellowknife Public Transit. Physical distancing remains in effect.