Young people in Hay River aged 12 to 17 years are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

On May 21, the GNWT announced that school-based clinics will begin by the end of May for the young people, along with those in Inuvik and Fort Smith.

They will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already been rolled out to those aged 12 to 17 years in Yellowknife, N’dilo, Dettah and Behchoko.

The clinics are being led by the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

“The next shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived in the NWT,” stated a May 21 news release from the Department of Health and Social Services. “Clinic details for residents aged 12-17 is being finalized for Hay River, Inuvik and Fort Smith.”

Full details will be posted to the NTHSSA website and its social media pages.

Aside from the clinics at their schools, youth can also contact Public Health for other appointment options.

The GNWT noted that, based on a phase three clinical trial that included 2,260 children 12 to 15 years of age, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is reported to be 100 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

“Continuing to expand vaccination opportunities is a cornerstone of the NWT strategy to combat Covid-19,” stated the news release. “If residents are unable to access the vaccine in this round, there will be future opportunities for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinics outside the hub communities.”

The NTHSSA will announce vaccine clinics in smaller communities similar to the initial Moderna vaccine rollout.

Adults in the NWT who want to get vaccinated are still eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

“I would like to extend gratitude to the residents who have continued to support their communities by getting vaccinated, practising physical distancing and masking in public spaces, and to those who have reached out to connect with other residents going through isolation,” Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said in the news release. “Residents are reminded to stay home and get tested when feeling unwell and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.”

Nearly 60 per cent of eligible people in the NWT have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.