Youth aged 12-17 will soon be able to get vaccinated at schools in Inuvik, as well as in Hay River and Fort Smith.

A May 21 news release from the GNWT says a schedule for vaccinations will be posted to the Covid-19 vaccine website soon, and are set to begin May 26.

This vaccine is of Pfizer-BioNTech manufacture, as opposed to the Moderna vaccine that has been administered throughout the Delta thus far. The vaccinations in Inuvik will be administered at East Three school.

“I would like to extend gratitude to the residents who have continued to support their communities by getting vaccinated, practicing physical distancing and masking in public spaces, and to those who have reached out to connect with other residents going through isolation,” said Health and Social Service Minister Julie Green. “Residents are reminded to stay home and get tested when feeling unwell and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.”

A phase 3 clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 2,260 children aged 12-15 had a 100 per cent success rate in preventing Covid-19 symptoms.

The press release notes that youth vaccinations in smaller communities will be rolled out soon and handled in a similar fashion to how the Moderna vaccine was distributed. To date, nearly 60 per cent of eligible people in the Northwest Territories have been vaccinated against Covid-19.