Youth in all 33 communities of the NWT will now have access to COVID-19 vaccines through their local health centres, the GNWT said in a new release on June 22.

Residents eligible for vaccinations are encouraged to get their jabs from whichever vaccine is available, as the storage and handling requirements of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines mean both might not be available at the same time.

In the coming weeks, health authority staff will be calling people overdue for their second dose to provide information on where they can be vaccinated and to answer any questions they might have.

The increased access comes one day after the GNWT lifted the rule on self-isolation for fully vaccinated residents and others returning to the NWT.

Vaccinations now possible while self-isolating

The GNWT has also increased vaccine availability for people in isolation. Exemption letters from the chief public health officer are no longer necessary for receiving vaccines while in self-isolation.

Exceptions include being named as a contact of a known or suspected case of COVID-19, experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or returning to the NWT from travel outside of Canada.

That change is only unique to receiving vaccinations. Individuals isolating are still not permitted to visit businesses or join other activities while self-isolating, and must still wear a mask while in public and during the vaccine appointment.

Vaccination rates in the NWT stood at 65 per cent for fully vaccinated individuals and 71 per cent for partially vaccinated, according to data on the GNWT’s COVID-19 Dashboard portal.

Interchangeability of mRNA vaccines

Different mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer can be received for both doses, in line with a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on June 1.

NACI recommendations on vaccine usage for people who are immunosuppressed — meaning they have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases — have an autoimmune condition or who are pregnant or breastfeeding are now in line with recommendations for the general population.

Since Jan. 12, the GNWT has been offering vaccines to people who are immunosuppressed, have an autoimmune condition or who are pregnant or breastfeeding as long as the risks and benefits were discussed with the health care provider first.

The committee has said that data shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe in those populations, though individuals who are immunosuppressed from disease or treatment could have a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Julie Green said the government is committed to reducing barriers to ensure all residents have equitable access to vaccines.