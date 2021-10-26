A few familiar faces are shuffling seats among the Northern and Indigenous portfolios as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named his new cabinet on Tuesday.

Dan Vandal remains minister of Northern Affairs, but he adds responsibility for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, formerly held by Melanie Joly.

Marc Miller becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

Miller’s previous post, minister of Indigenous Services, is now in the hands of Patty Hajdu, who served as minister of Health in the past.

The remainder of the new cabinet is as follows:

-Chrystia Freeland remains deputy prime minister and minister of Finance

-Omar Alghabra remains minister of Transport

-Anita Anand becomes minister of National Defence

-Carolyn Bennett becomes minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate minister of Health

-Marie-Claude Bibeau remains minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

-Bill Blair becomes president of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and minister of Emergency Preparedness

-Randy Boissonnault becomes minister of Tourism and Associate minister of Finance

-François-Philippe Champagne remains minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

-Jean-Yves Duclos becomes minister of Health

-Mona Fortier becomes president of the Treasury Board

-Sean Fraser becomes minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

-Karina Gould becomes minister of Families, Children and Social Development

-Steven Guilbeault becomes minister of Environment and Climate Change

-Mark Holland becomes leader of the government in the House of Commons

-Ahmed Hussen becomes minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

-Gudie Hutchings becomes minister of Rural Economic Development

-Marci Ien becomes minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

-Helena Jaczek becomes minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

-Mélanie Joly becomes minister of Foreign Affairs

-Kamal Khera becomes minister of Seniors

-David Lametti remains minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

-Dominic LeBlanc becomes minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

-Diane Lebouthillier remains minister of National Revenue

-Lawrence MacAulay remains minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

-Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes minister of Public Safety

-Joyce Murray becomes minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

-Mary Ng becomes minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

-Seamus O’Regan Jr. becomes minister of Labour

-Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes minister of Official Languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

-Carla Qualtrough remains minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

-Pablo Rodriguez becomes minister of Canadian Heritage and remains Quebec Lieutenant

-Harjit S. Sajjan becomes minister of International Development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

-Pascale St-Onge becomes minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

-Filomena Tassi becomes minister of Public Services and Procurement

-Jonathan Wilkinson becomes minister of Natural Resources

In an Oct. 26 news release accompany the announcement of the new cabinet, the Government of Canada committed to “create new jobs and grow the middle class, put home ownership back in reach for Canadians, accelerate our fight against climate change, deliver on $10-a-day child care, and walk the shared path of reconciliation.”

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, who heads the official opposition, quickly issued a response to Trudeau’s cabinet picks, accusing the government of not giving enough priority to the economy.

“With inflation at a near twenty-year high, causing gasoline, grocery and housing prices to skyrocket, and businesses suffering from major supply chain interruptions, it is clear from today’s appointments that the Trudeau government is not serious about addressing Canada’s economic challenges,” O’Toole stated.